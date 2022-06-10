You Name It, You Get It! vivo X80 Ticks All Items on The Checklist

Smartphone brand vivo just launched their newest X series smartphone, vivo X80. From what we’ve heard in the market, the smartphone has become quite a sensation for its camera features.

Technology enthusiasts have also praised the smartphone for its design and durability. vivo X80 has pleasantly proven to surpass all expectations of consumers. Here are 6 reasons why vivo’s X80 will captivate the attention of every smartphone user.

1. vivo’s In-House V1+ Chip

A striking addition to this device is vivo’s newly created vivo V1+ Chip which redefines the experience of taking pictures in any situation because of its terrific imaging standards.

The chip is an in-house production of vivo’s R&D program. vivo V1+ Chip has a built-in AI system for professional-level visual improvements with features such as AI video enhancement. In addition, the chip can also elevate the visual experience in display and gaming.

2. ZEISS Professional Imaging

Continuing its legacy, vivo has maintained its strategic partnership with ZEISS which has resulted in various new additions to the camera system. ZEISS’s position as a leader in optics and optometrics along with vivo’s leading global smartphone status has made the dream of professional smartphone photography a reality.

With this particular device, for the first time, vivo offered cinematic-style video modes in collaboration with ZEISS. ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh creates oval flares in film-standard 2.39:1 aspect ratio, creating a widescreen cinematic lens effect that can capture highly aesthetic and expressive videos.

The camera system is also equipped with enhancing options thanks to vivo’s cinematic lens simulation algorithm and depth-of-field on dual-camera technology that combines flare rendering and processing and highlights contrasting points in a frame.

The main camera of the X80 uses ZEISS T* Coating which enhances light transmission in dark surroundings that helps reduce flare and ghosting. This allows the users to successfully capture clear images in true colors.

Specially made for the night, vivo X80 comes with the ZEISS superb night camera that uses the pure night view to snap bright and natural pictures irrespective of the background lighting. This feature intelligently makes use of the AI Deglare RAW and RAWHDR algorithms to maintain the original appearance of the shot image.

3. Smartphone Photography and Videography at Its Best

In terms of the smartphone’s exact specifications, the X80 comes with a 32MP front camera and a rear camera system consisting of a 50MP Ultra-Sensing Sensor Camera, a 12MP portrait camera, and a new 12MP wide-angle camera.

The 50MP ultra-sensing main camera features a new ultra-sensing IMX866 RGBW sensor that delivers images in greater detail and improves the camera performance in dark and low-light scenarios.

Furthermore, vivo has been finding solutions to ensure camera stabilization in any situation. Therefore, the brand added the Active Centering OIS System to maximize the stabilization range of each frame so every video turns out smooth and clear.

A noteworthy observation is that even when the subject rotates in extreme sports, 360° Horizon Leveling Stabilization works its magic to keep the picture rock steady. vivo allows users to capture memorable life experiences like hiking and skydiving with perfect stabilization.

4. Gaming Legend

X80 is equipped with a large X-Axis Linear Motor, supported by vivo’s self-developed vibration algorithm that allows for quiet but powerful scene-based vibration. In addition, X80 is equipped with a Dual Stereo Speaker balanced with powerful bass to improve the overall sound effect, bringing dual speakers to vivo X80 for the first time.

vivo cooperated with MediaTek to develop and now launch a cutting-edge technology – AI Gaming Super Resolution on X80. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature can compress the images of heavy-load high-resolution games to reduce pressure on CPU and GPU, and then enhance the image quality through an AI algorithm.

5. A Pro Performer

The device is equipped with a gigantic 4,500mAh Battery life that comes with an equally large fast charging capacity. The 80W FlashCharge guarantees that the user will be able to continuously use their device without any unnecessary interruptions or battery warnings.

Powered by the superfast MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Processor, the vivo X80 offers seamless gaming and streaming experience. The users also don’t need to worry about storage or performance, the smartphone offers massive storage and provides a hassle-free experience.

6. For Those Who Love The Classics

vivo’s X80 protrudes its classic style for the comfort of its users. The blend of a futuristic design with trendy subtlety makes for a brilliant combination. The Cloud Window 2.0 balances a round camera on a square plate that brings out the elegance of the entire look.

Plus, the Fluorite AG Glass design not only offers a super look but also a perfect grip and in-hand experience. The phone features two variants of different styles. The Cosmic Black with a mysterious star-studded night sky and the Urban Blue with a look that depicts a clear sky above a beautiful island.

For further details, head to vivo’s official website. vivo X80 is now available for purchase in the Pakistani market at Rs. 159,999.