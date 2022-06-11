All You Need to Know About OnePlus 10T [Leak]

The OnePlus family is about to get its usual T model soon. Rumor has it that the OnePlus 10T will be the company’s last flagship this year, meaning we may never get to see the OnePlus 10T Pro or the rumored 10 Ultra.

As for the upcoming OnePlus 10T, the phone has just appeared in a detailed leak courtesy of notable tipster Yogesh Brar. The leak includes a full spec sheet as well as images of the phone.

Design and Display

The OnePlus 10T has a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED panel, the same as the OnePlus 10 Pro, but the 2K resolution has been toned down to 1080p. The curved edges are gone as well and the punch-hole selfie camera has moved to the center. The main camera cutout extends to the edges of the phone instead of staying in a corner.

Tipsters warn that this design could be based on an early prototype so it may not be the phone’s final look.

Internals

The leak says that it will be powered by the recently unveiled Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which gives it a slight edge over the OnePlus 10 Pro in terms of hardware performance. There is no word on memory configurations but there will likely be no memory card slot. The phone will boot Android 12 with OxygenOS 12 on top.

Camera and Battery

The 50MP main camera will have OIS and 4K 60FPS video recording. It will be flanked by a 16MP ultrawide camera and a 2MP macro shooter, but no zoom lenses. The punch-hole selfie camera will be a 32MP camera. As a comparison, the OnePlus 10 Pro has a higher resolution ultrawide camera and a telephoto lens as well as 8K video recording.

The phone will have the world’s fastest charging at 150W but with a slightly smaller 4,800 mAh battery.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus 10T is expected to launch sometime in July. It will cost somewhere between the OnePlus 10 Pro ($900) and the OnePlus 10R ($560).