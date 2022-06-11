Babar Etches His Name in Record Books for a Massive Batting Record

Pakistan team captain Babar Azam fell shy of a fourth straight consecutive ODI win in the second match against West Indies, but it did not stop him from reaching another massive feat in men’s international cricket history.

The right-arm batter breaks a record almost every appearance, and with this knock of 77 off 93 balls, he scored yet another fifty-plus, etching his name in the record books for a massive batting record.

This was Babar’s ninth fifty-plus score in men’s international cricket, the longest streak of any batter, which began with a 196 against Australia in the second Test of the series at National Stadium in Karachi.

Babar scored 66 and 55 in the third and the final Test following it up with 57, 114, and 105* in the three-match ODI series, and then scored 66 in the only T20 international against Australia at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

After a two-month gap in international cricket, the all-format captain smashed a match-winning knock of 103 in the first ODI and then scored 77 off 93 balls in the second ODI against West Indies.

Opposition Runs Format Venue Australia 196 Test National Stadium Australia 66 Test Gaddafi Stadium Australia 55 Test Gaddafi Stadium Australia 57 ODI Gaddafi Stadium Australia 114 ODI Gaddafi Stadium Australia 105 ODI Gaddafi Stadium Australia 66 T20 Gaddafi Stadium West Indies 103 ODI Multan Cricket Stadium West Indies 77 ODI Multan Cricket Stadium