Imam and Babar Inch Closer to Breaking Record of Yousuf and Younis

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam have now added a 100-run partnership on 8 occasions to equal the record of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf. The pair is currently second on the list of most 100-run partnerships for Pakistan.

Batting together in the second ODI against West Indies, Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq put up a 120-run stand to give Pakistan a solid start. In the process, Imam-ul-Haq smashed 72 runs before losing his wicket to a mix-up while running between the wickets, while Babar Azam went on to score 77 runs.

With this, they marked the eighth occasion of adding 100 or more runs for Pakistan together. Only Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan are ahead of the pair with 9 hundred-run stands.

Both Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq also continued the streak of consecutive fifty-plus innings. Babar Azam and Imam-ul-Haq have scored 6 consecutive fifty-plus innings individually. Mohammad Yousuf also has 6 consecutive fifties while Javed Miandad tops the list with 9.

Here’s the list of most 100-run partnerships for Pakistan in ODIs: