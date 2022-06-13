Asad Umar Says Budget Created Doomsday Scenario, Miftah Admits Neither Public Nor IMF is Happy

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary General Asad Umar expressed alarm that the imported budget created a ‘Doomsday scenario’ as the imported finance minister himself admitted the bitter reality that the budget neither met the expectations of the people nor of the International Monetary Fund (IMP).

In a statement issued from the Central Media Department (CMD) on Monday, Asad said that the imported government’s hurriedly presented budget caused widespread despondency in the country.

He mocked that the government presented a wonderful budget, as people were angry, a bearish trend persisted in the stock market and rupees continued to lose their value further.

Asad Umar said that imported Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail accepted that the imported proposed budget failed to meet the expectations of the countrymen and the financial body.

However, he raised a question then who was happy with the budget except for the candy-making companies?

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said that the ‘gang of corrupts’ was hell-bent to paralyze Pakistan economically and make the life of all and sundry a hell through flawed economic policies and wrong priorities.

Reacting to Information Minister Maryam Aurangzeb’s press conference, Farrukh Habib said that the imported government was badly exposed during a short span of two months, as the gang of corrupts snatched all facilities from the people.

He said that the imported government created a cost-of-living crisis in the country, as prices of daily used items skyrocketed because a flour beg was selling at Rs. 1300 in the market but the imported ministers were trying to mislead the people by presenting a rosy picture.

He said that time is ripe to get rid of the country of this gang of thieves and to hold early elections in the country, which he said was the only solution to the prevailing untold problems currently facing the country.

Farrukh Habib stated that the PTI’s well-performing government dislodged with the mantra that the new imported government would resolve public issues forthwith but contrary to that they increased the public’s woes manifolds.

The gravity of the situation warranted that the important directionless government left with no choice but to stay in power anymore because they had neither aptitude nor the will to address the unfolding crises in the country because they had other priorities, he added.