HEC Sindh Finally Gets Permanent Chairman

Dr. Tariq Rafi has been appointed as permanent Chairman Sindh Higher Education Commission (HEC) for a four-year term.

He has served in several key positions including the Chairman of Charter Inspection and Evaluation Committee at Sindh HEC and Vice-Chancellor (VC) of Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) before his appointment as Chairman of HEC Sindh.

The summary regarding the permanent appointment of Chairman HEC Sindh was sent recently to Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Besides Dr. Tariq Rafi, the summary contained two names; former VC of Karachi University, Dr. Pirzada Qasim, and former VC Liaquat Medical University, Dr. Noushad A. Sheikh.

Earlier this year in March, Dr. Tariq Rafi was appointed as the temporary Chairman of HEC Sindh for a period of three months. He replaced Dr. Asim Hussain.

Dr. Asim Hussain had served as Chairman Sindh HEC for two terms spanning eight years.