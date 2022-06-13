Here’s How You Can Apply for Govt’s Sasta Petrol Scheme

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has launched a ‘sasta petrol sasta diesel’ scheme to facilitate the impoverished segments of Pakistan.

People with less than Rs. 40,000 monthly household incomes are the main beneficiaries of this program. The government has earmarked Rs. 28 billion to facilitate almost 14 million marginalized households across the country.

How to Apply

The applicants must:

Send their Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) number to 786 via SMS for registration.

Wait for a message from Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) that will confirm the payment transfer.

After receiving the message, residents of Punjab, Sindh, and Balochistan can visit HBL while residents of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), Gilgit Baltistan (GB), and Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) can visit Bank Alfalah to claim a subsidy of Rs. 2,000.

The government will offer this relief to 8 million families registered in BISP. The relief quota also includes 6 million non-registered families who must provide proof that their monthly household income is less than Rs. 40,000.

The terms and conditions for this program are as follows:

All individuals registered in BISP are entitled to the relief.

Only one person from a family will be entitled to the relief.

The program prioritizes married or widowed women.

Male representative to receive subsidy in case of unavailability of a widowed or married woman.

Subsidy disbursement to commence soon after completion of registration.

The Finance Ministry has warned of impending fuel rate hikes in the near future, which is likely to make daily commuting a challenge for a large number of people.