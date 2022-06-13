Huawei Has Figured Out a Way to Improve Quantum Computers

It appears that Huawei is joining the race to launch its own quantum computer, the next step in computing that aims to solve problems too complex for regular computers.

This was shown by a newly uncovered design patent from Huawei tagged with the number CN114613758A. The patent is titled “quantum chipset and quantum computing device”.

For those unaware, quantum computers harness the properties of quantum physics to store data and perform computations. This allows them to vastly outperform the best supercomputers of today. These computers aim to boost internet and computing speeds by up to 10 times.

A few companies including IBM and Google have already produced quantum computers and now it seems Huawei is looking to join in as well.

Huawei’s patent describes a quantum computing device that aims to solve the issues currently faced in producing quantum chipsets. This includes the complexity of manufacturing quantum chipsets and the low yields compared to conventional chipsets we have today.

That said, Huawei’s new type of quantum chip will not only be easier to produce but will also have higher yields, meaning it will be easier to introduce to the mainstream market. It is designed in such a way that once a sub-chip inside the structure suffers a defect, only the sub-chip can be discarded, saving the rest of the chipset to be fixed or reused, avoiding excessive electronic waste.

However, it is worth mentioning that quantum computers are still in the early stages and it will be a while before the technology becomes truly mainstream.