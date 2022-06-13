Lahore Board Suddenly Changes Practical Exam Centers of Matric Students

The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Lahore has suddenly changed the exam centers of hundreds of matric students for annual practical exams.

The change in exam centers comes after the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Punjab ordered BISE Lahore to provide auditoriums for setting up ECP’s display centers in the provincial capital.

Students have expressed serious concerns over the sudden change in practical exam centers. They have argued that the change in exam centers will put an additional financial burden on them.

Meanwhile, the BISE Lahore has informed the students that their revised roll number slips will be provided to them on the last day of the exams. They will also be able to download their roll number slips from the BISE Lahore website.

Last month, BISE Lahore suspended two invigilators and booked numerous students due to negligence in duty and using unfair means respectively during the matric exams.

During the inspection of an exam center in Model Town, Superintendent Amanat Ali and Deputy Superintendent Sakhawat Ali were suspended while dozens of students were booked.