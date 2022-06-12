Govt Cuts Education Budget by 1.5% 

The government has earmarked Rs. 90.556 billion for Education Affairs and Services in the federal budget for 2022-23 against the revised allocation of Rs. 91.970 billion for the current fiscal year, showing a decrease of around 1.5 percent.

Pakistan’s public expenditure on education as a percentage of GDP is estimated at 1.7 percent in the fiscal year 2021-22 against 1.9 percent for the last fiscal year, which is the lowest in the region.

The bulk of expenditure of Rs. 74.609 billion has been allocated for Tertiary Education Affairs and Services in budget 2022-23, which is 83 percent of the total allocation under this head.

The government has earmarked Rs. 3.786 billion for pre-primary & primary education affairs for 2022-23 against Rs. 3.021 billion for 2021-22, Rs. 8.863 billion earmarked for Secondary Education Affairs & Services for 2022-23 against Rs. 7.632 billion for 2021-22, Rs. 2 billion for administration against Rs. 1.915 billion for 2021-22 which was later revised to Rs. 2.028 billion.

After the 18th Amendment, education as a subject has been devolved to provinces, and the federal government mainly finances higher education.

According to the budget documents Rs. 44.174 billion has been earmarked for Higher Education Commission (HEC) under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) for 2022-23 against Rs. 42.450 billion for 2021-22 which was later revised downward to Rs. 26.338 billion. Further Rs. 65 billion has been earmarked for HEC under the head of expenditure.