Miftah Ismail Calls for Speedy Import of Edible Oil from Malaysia and Indonesia

The federal minister for Finance Miftah Ismail has directed to expedite the import of edible oil from Malaysia and Indonesia to ensure smooth supply and stabilize the prices.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting of the Committee on Edible Oil Availability at the Finance Division.

The Secretary MoIP apprised the committee of the stock position of the edible oil in the country and updated it on the import situation of edible oil from Indonesia and Malaysia. It was stated that Pakistan has a sufficient stock of edible oil, and the tankers of edible oil from Malaysia and Indonesia due this month will improve the stock position and support the stabilization of the price.

It was also revealed that the Minister for Industries and Production is leaving for Indonesia to engage in important talks with the Indonesian authorities in this regard.

Minister Hussain urged the representatives of the PVMA to revisit their prices and contribute to reducing them for the common man.