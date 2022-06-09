Govt Proposes Rs. 1.7 Billion for Olive Cultivation in the Next Budget

The Government of Pakistan has proposed an amount of Rs. 1.7 billion for the promotion of olive cultivation on a commercial scale in Pakistan in the next budget.

According to the official documents, Pakistan has already spent Rs. 5 billion on this scheme as the country is seeing great potential in the cultivation of olives.

It is to be noted that the amount for the scheme will be fully funded by the Government of Pakistan, and no funds will be provided through any foreign aid.

Pakistan is not an olive-producing country. However, it may be able to cultivate several subspecies of olives to fulfill its demand for edible oil. According to a report of the Global Village Space, Pakistan, in FY20, had produced 1,400 tons of olives. The country is further looking to increase its cultivation to 16,000 tons by 2027.

The report also identified 10 million acres of land in different regions of Pakistan as suitable for olive cultivation.