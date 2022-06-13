OGRA Discovers 3 Illegal Oil Agencies

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Enforcement (North) team inspected petrol pumps in south Punjab to check the accuracy of the measurements of oil, and their quality and prices, and to ensure safety standards at different outlets.

About 40 petrol pumps of different Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) have been inspected and samples of petrol and diesel were sent to the laboratory for a quality check.

An official statement issued by the OGRA detailed that show cause notices will be sent to the violators, with penalties as per the law. The statement revealed that three illegal oil agencies were found, against which appropriate action has been recommended to the Chief Secretary of Punjab.

The OGRA has adopted a no-tolerance policy for the accuracy of measurement, quality, and safety at outlets, and action was taken based on the grievances of the general public.

The concerned team has also been directed to visit other areas of the province to ensure the supply of petroleum products with accuracy, their quality, and the sale of oil at the prescribed rates.