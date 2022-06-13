Pakistan Mostly Compliant in Provisions of Anti-Corruption Convention

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hosted experts from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes (UNODC) and International Reviewers from Kenya and Qatar to Supplement United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC) Implementation through a Country Visit to Pakistan.

The representatives visited Pakistan for the Second Country Review of Pakistan under United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) hosted all the meetings of the country review at NAB Headquarters Islamabad.

Deputy Chairman NAB, Mr. Zahir Shah, presided over the meetings which were also attended by Country Representative UNODC Pakistan, Dr. Jeremy Milson.

The senior reviewers and experts from UNODC and Kenya visited Pakistan, whereas experts from Qatar joined virtually to supplement the review process.

Pakistan has also taken the initiative to provide a platform for meetings of civil society organizations with reviewers.

The experts and reviewers found Pakistan mostly compliant with the provision of the chapters under review. They acknowledged the steps taken by the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for the implementation of the Convention.

ALSO READ NAB Approves Inquiries Against Misappropriation of Public Funds

The mechanism is the important step to completing the country review, and, after completing the same, it will be finalized in the near future. The completion of the review cycle will improve Pakistan’s outlook in the eyes of the International Organization.