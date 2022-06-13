Sindh Police to Launch Its Own Housing Scheme and Health Card

Sindh police have decided to provide housing and health facilities to its officials to improve their performance, Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ghulam Nabi Memon, said on Sunday.

“I am in contact with the planning and development department and working on pending housing projects,” the newly appointed IG Sindh said.

He noted that the department would soon start a scheme that could have maximum housing units to accommodate the entire team.

The police chief also sought to introduce installment-based housing schemes for policemen so that low-scale police personnel could get affordable housing facilities.

“We are also bringing health card facility for policemen, enabling free treatment for officials and personnel in private hospitals,” he said, adding that the medical card would have a maximum limit of Rs. 250,000.

Speaking regarding the expenditure of a significant chunk of the budget allocated for police, Ghulam Nabi Memon said that 85 percent of it goes to pay the salaries of the policemen.

Soon after his appointment, the IG Sindh has taken drastic measures to improve policing in the province, including the appointment of female Head Registrars and duty officers to boost women’s participation in the law enforcement sector.

Note: Featured image is only for illustration purposes.