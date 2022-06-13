Moeen Ali Takes Back Test Retirement for Pakistan Tour

England all-rounder, Moeen Ali, has officially come out of retirement from Test cricket keeping in view England’s historic tour of Pakistan later in the year.

Moeen revealed that he had a detailed discussion with new England head coach, Brendon McCullum, regarding his importance to England’s Test side. He added that if McCullum requires his services, he is more than willing to play in the historic Test series in Pakistan.

The 34-year-old announced his retirement from Test cricket back in September 2021, bringing an end to his 64-Test career for England. His decision to take back retirement from the longest format is due to his ambition of playing Test cricket in Pakistan.

Moeen stated, “I have played Pakistan Super League out there a few years ago but it’s not the same.”

“To travel with an England side there having a family background from that part of the world will be amazing. It would be a historic event because England has not toured there for so many years. I know the support and love you can get out there, they love cricket. It’s really something that’s very appealing for sure,” he added.

The experienced all-rounder said that it was very hard for him to say no to McCullum as he is very convincing. He added that he would love to play under the leadership of McCullum and new England captain, Ben Stokes, as he is fond of their aggressive style of cricket.

England are scheduled to tour Pakistan for a three-match Test series and seven-match T20I series. The T20I series will be held prior to the start of the 2022 T20 World Cup while the Test series is scheduled to be played after the conclusion of the mega event. This will be England’s first tour of the country since 2005.