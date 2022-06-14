Here’s All About Saudi Arabia’s Fully-Funded Scholarship Program for Pakistanis

Saudi Arabia has invited applications from Pakistani students residing in Pakistan as well as legal residents of Saudi Arabia for fully-funded scholarships at Saudi universities.

Under the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Scholarship (KSAS) Program, successful students will be able to study in 25 Saudi universities in diploma, Bachelor’s, Master’s, and PhD programs.

Here is everything you need to know about KSAS Program:

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be Pakistani or AJK nationals

Pakistani or AJK nationals who are legally residing in Saudi Arabia

Both male and female students can apply for these scholarships

75% of the scholarships will be awarded to Pakistani and AJK nationals while 25% of the scholarships will be given to Pakistani or AJK nationals legally residing in Saudi Arabia

All applicants must be aged between 17 and 25 years for applying to BS programs, aged 30 years for MS programs, and less than 35 years for PhD programs

Successful candidates will commence study in Saudi Arabia in September/October this year

Applicants must not be holding any other scholarship at the time of availing of these scholarships

Applicants must not have any criminal record

Applicant must not have been suspended from any educational institution on disciplinary or any other valid ground

How to Apply?

Students must directly apply on the university’s website or online portal

Each university has its own eligibility criteria and application time frame. Therefore, students must visit the university’s website for eligibility criteria and the opening and closing of admissions

These scholarships are offered in the disciplines of Political Science, Law, Education, Administration, Economics, Engineering, Computer Science, Agriculture, Arabic Studies, Islamic Studies, and Media Sciences

Each university will forward all the received applications to Saudi Education Ministry which will finalize the successful candidates

Applicants must also share a copy of the application with the Pakistani Embassy in Riyadh which will follow up with the Saudi Education Ministry for the grant of scholarships

Benefits

A monthly allowance of 900 Saudi Riyal for science students and 850 Saudi Riyal for humanities students

The scholarship will provide free accommodation

3-month furnishing allowance for married students upon arrival in Saudi Arabia

Return air tickets

Free medical (family coverage in case of married students)

3-month graduation allowance for shipment of books

Subsidized meals at the campus

Sport and recreational activities on the campus, support for dependents, and travel expenses

List of Universities

Sr. No. University Website 1. Jeddah University www.uj.edu.sa 2. Bisha University www.ub.edu.sa 3. Umm-al-Qura University www.uqu.edu.sa 4. Islamic University www.iu.edu.sa 5. Imam Muhammad ibn Saud Islamic University www.imamu.edu.sa 6. King Saud University www.ksu.edu.sa 7. King Abdul Aziz University www.kau.edu.sa 8. Hafar Al Batin University www.uhb.edu.sa 9. King Faisal University www.kfu.edu.sa 10. King Khalid University www.kku.edu.sa 11. Qassim University www.qu.edu.sa 12. Taibah University www.taibahu.edu.sa 13. Taif University www.tu.edu.sa 14. Hail University www.uoh.edu.sa 15. Jazan University www.nu.edu.sa 16. Al Jouf University www.ju.edu.sa 17. Al Baha University www.bu.edu.sa 18. Tabuk University www.ut.edu.sa 19. Najran University www.nu.edu.sa 20. Northern Border University www.nbu.edu.sa 21. Princess Nora University www.pnu.edu.sa 22. Imam Abdul Rahman University www.iau.edu.sa 23. Prince Sattam bin Abdul Aziz University www.psau.edu.sa 24. Shaqra University www.su.edu.sa 25. Majmah University www.mu.edu.sa

Read more about the KSAS Program on HEC’s website.