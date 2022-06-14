Pakistani Racer Wins Distinction in American Racing Competition

British-Pakistani racer Enaam Ahmed achieved another accolade as he stood third in the recent race of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship for Juncos Hollinger Racing.

Enaam Ahmed is a British-Pakistani racing driver who is currently featuring in Indy Pro 2000 Championship for his team Juncos Hollinger Racing. In the recent Indy Pro 2000 series, Enaam Ahmed has waved the Green flag high as he stood among the winners in the competition.

Racing at Road America, the 22-year-old British-Pakistani racer secured the third position in the Indy Pro 2000 series.

Enaam Ahmed had missed out on the full contract of Indy Pro 2000 Championship 2021 due to a lack of sponsorship. However, he has now signed for all the races of the Indy Pro 2000 Championship 2022.

ALSO READ Tuba Hassan Becomes First Pakistani to Win ICC Women’s Player of the Month Award

Enaam Ahmed started his racing career at the age of 15 and his incredible start soon took him to British Formula Three Championship, and ever the young racer hasn’t looked back since. Enaam Ahmed has so far raced in various prestigious competitions across several countries.