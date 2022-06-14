Infinix Note 12 VIP is Now Available for Order

Smartphone brand Infinix has announced the online sales of its new premium phone, Note 12 VIP. It will be available on Daraz and Xpark from 13th-19th June 2022 at a special discount of up to PKR 2,500.

This highly anticipated phone comes with a price tag of PKR 55,999. Infinix Note 12 VIP will make battery drainage a thing of the past as it offers 120W super-fast charging which powers up your phone in just 17 minutes.

Unveiling the company’s most premium smartphone model of the Note Series so far in Pakistan, Joe Hue, CEO of Infinix Pakistan, stated, “We are excited for the launch of the NOTE 12 VIP – a first of its kind smartphone by Infinix that had been years in the making.”

“Infinix has once again pioneered the industry norms by offering the most premium devices equipped with cutting-edge technology and trendy design elements to its valued users across the globe,” he added.

Boasting an ultra-sleek design that goes well with the users’ daily requirements, Note 12 VIP is the thinnest phone from Infinix.

It also features a large 6.7-inch FHD+ 1080×2460 resolution ultra-smooth 120Hz display. In addition to being integrated with a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, the Note 12 VIP has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 360Hz.

This ensures superior performance of the Note 12 VIP and gives users a smooth experience and a quicker response to touch input when browsing webpages, scrolling through social media, or playing action-packed games.

The Note 12 VIP features a crisp 108MP main camera, a 13MP portrait camera, and a 2MP virtual camera. It allows users to capture high-quality photos without getting blurred.

The front camera is 16MP with a dual flashlight coupled with enhanced artificial intelligence (AI) shooting technology that makes users look flattering in all angles and lighting conditions.

Infinix is committed to bringing its high-quality smartphone experience, by prioritizing ease, innovation, and affordability in all of its tailored devices. So, hurry up and get your hands on the new Infinix Note 12 VIP now!

Pricing and Availability

The Note 12 VIP is now available in Cayenne Grey and Force Black in 256GB for Rs. 55,999 on Daraz and Xpark. Customers can avail a special discount of up to PKR 2,500 starting from 13th June.

For more details visit the Infinix website.