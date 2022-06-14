Pre-Monsoon Rains to Start Across Pakistan From Tomorrow

More pre-monsoon rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected all over the country from Wednesday 15 June, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has said.

According to the latest PMD advisory, heavy rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in most of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from 15 June, Wednesday, to 23 June, Thursday.

Rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in Islamabad and upper and central Punjab from Thursday 16 June, to Tuesday 21 June, while from Friday 17 June to Monday 20 June, in South Punjab.

Heavy rainfall is expected in Islamabad and upper and central Punjab on Thursday 16 June, and Friday 17 June, which may result in urban flooding in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in most of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from Wednesday 15 June to next Wednesday. Rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in most of Balochistan from Friday 17 June to Monday 20 June.

As for Sindh, hot and dry weather is likely to prevail in most of the province with slim chances of rainfall along with thunderstorms is expected in Sukkur, Jacobabad, and Larkana from Friday 17 June to Sunday 19 June.

Speaking in this regard, a spokesperson for the PMD said that the prevailing heatwave conditions will subside after the upcoming monsoon spell. Water supply for crops, vegetables, and orchards will improve.

The upcoming rainfall spell may cause damage to vulnerable infrastructure in Islamabad, Punjab, KP, AJK, and GB. Landslides are expected in AJK, GB, and upper KP and flash flooding in eastern Balochistan.