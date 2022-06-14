TPL Maps to Operate as Separate Company after Demerger with TPL Trakkers

TPL Maps, the only digital mapping service licensed by the Survey of Pakistan, is set to operate as a separate company after the demerger with TPL Trakkers.

According to the stock filing, the board of directors has approved the demerger of the mapping segment of the business from the company by creating a separate entity in Pakistan and transferring the net assets to the same.

This is going to be a stepping stone for raising international as well as local funds from investors to enhance the footprint of the digital mapping business. The management aims to conclude the aforesaid process within the next two months subject to obtaining all regulatory approval, the filing stated.

TPL Maps, created using state-of-the-art technology, are inlayed with smart features that provide real-time intelligent routing, live traffic updates, turn-by-turn navigation options, and smart search among a host of other features.

TPL Maps has 1.5 million points-of-interest (POIs) – the highest number of POIs compared to any other mapping service in Pakistan.

It also has the largest location-based data collection with over 400+ cities mapped, approximately 4.4 million geo-coded addresses, and over 300,000+ kilometers of road network mapped across the country.