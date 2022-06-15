MG Reveals High Performance Electric Car Rivalling Tesla

Morris Garages (MG) has unveiled the new Mulan electric vehicle (EV). The company claims to have developed its new EV hatchback for the European market, where it will take on the likes of the Volkswagen e-Golf.

The automaker claims that it will be an electrified sporty hatchback that offers practicality and driving fun. Here’s what is currently known about the Mulan EV:

Details

MG Mulan has a single electric motor that sides on the rear axel and sends 204 horsepower (hp) to the rear wheels, allowing for a 0-100 km time of around 4 seconds.

The EV will have two battery options — 51 kWh and 64 kWh. As for the range, Mulan will offer 400 km, 500 km, and 600 km in different variants. The details of its features are unknown at this time. However, it is expected to have MG’s modern driver-assist features as well as the latest tech in safety and convenience.

MG is proud of the fact that it has kept a near 50:50 weight distribution for the car for excellent stability. It has also adopted a new battery design that is more efficient and generates more power.

MG states that Mulan’s price will be kept below Rs. 6 million, which would still make it an expensive car. However, given its competition and target market, Mulan EV is most likely going to be a niche product.