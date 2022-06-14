Govt is Planning to Double Toll Tax on Motorways: Report

Traveling costs have risen significantly due to the recent increase in petrol prices. Unfortunately, however, the Federal government is planning to make long travel even more expensive by doubling the toll tax on motorways.

ALSO READ Honda Civic Breaks into Top Five Best Selling Cars in May 2022

As per a media report, the government is considering increasing the rate only for single-occupant cars to conserve energy and prevent fuel wastage. It is also considering a new clause that allows cars to ply the roads on alternate days based on odd and even number plates.

The proposed plan includes the provincial governments making thorough biannual car maintenance mandatory for everyone. A different proposal calls for Sundays to be made vehicle-free in big cities, as well as lowering the speed limit on motorways and highways.

Fuel Concerns

Federal Finance Minister Miftah Ismail has warned the masses of an impending fuel price hike.

Discussing the matter on a popular talk show, Ismail said that the government has no choice but to increase fuel prices in view of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) agreement. He foresaw that the economic crisis will subside in three months.

To relieve the marginalized segments, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif recently launched ‘sasta petrol sasta diesel’ scheme. The program facilitates people with less than Rs. 40,000 monthly household incomes.

ALSO READ Proton Sold Less Than 400 Cars in May 2022: Report

Regardless, however, commuting is becoming difficult for all due to impending price hikes and crisis mitigation measures from the government.