Pakistani Delegation Reaches Russia to Buy Oil at Discounted Price

A delegation representing the government and Pakistani businessmen reached Russia on Tuesday for purchasing oil at a lower price.

The delegation led by the Federation of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Irfan Iqbal will participate in the Saint Petersburg World Economic Summit in which Russian President Vladimir Putin will be the chief guest.

As per media reports, three to four representatives of the Pakistani government are also included in the delegation.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Increases Train Fares By Up To 15 Percent

The reports suggest that the delegation will try to buy Russian crude oil at cheaper rates for private companies, as was offered to the previous government led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman has said on several occasions that his government was going to buy Russian crude oil at a 30 percent discounted rate before being thrown out of power through a “foreign-funded” conspiracy.

ALSO READ Pakistan Railways Increases Train Fares By Up To 15 Percent

In his address to party workers in KP House, Islamabad, on Tuesday, Imran Khan said that the incumbent government that had claimed to reduce inflation, raised the prices of oil by Rs. 60 per liter, and power tariff by Rs. 10 per unit within just two months into power.

He said that they could reduce inflation by purchasing cheap oil from Russia, but they will not do so, as the move would displease their ‘masters’ in the US.