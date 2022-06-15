PCB Starts Upgradation of Stadiums to Prepare for England Tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to install new chairs in the enclosures of Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, National Stadium in Karachi, and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore ahead of the highly anticipated series against England.

The England cricket team will visit Pakistan in October for a seven-match T20I series, which they would prefer to play at the Pindi Stadium due to security concerns, but the PCB would like to spread the series across at least three venues.

Recently, the cricket board invited Expression of Interest (EOI) for the supply and installation of new outdoor chairs in the mentioned stadiums. As per the advertisement, the EOI should be submitted before or on 30th June 2022.

Earlier this month, the cricket board faced severe criticism over the installation of temporary chairs in Multan Cricket Stadium for the three-match ODI series against West Indies.

Following the Australia series, Ramiz Raja stated that the cricket board’s financial reserves had seen a historic increase and that a part of those funds will be used to develop infrastructure, including state-of-the-art seats in the Karachi and Rawalpindi stadiums.

It’s worth noting that the cricket board is currently working on installing new pitches in Karachi and Lahore, following harsh criticism during the Australia series. The ICC had declared the Pindi Cricket Stadium “below average.