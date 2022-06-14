PCB to Make Special Arrangements for England Fans on Pakistan Tour

PCB Chairman, Ramiz Raja, and British High Commissioner, Christian Turner, had a meeting earlier today to finalize the details of England’s upcoming tour of Pakistan. In the meeting, Ramiz Raja announced to make special arrangements for the English fans coming to Pakistan to witness the historic series.

PCB Chairman and British Commissioner declared cricket as the strongest bond between Pakistan and England. Opening up about the much-awaited tour, Christian Turner said, “This year the two countries will celebrate 75 years of independence and cricket will be at the heart of this celebration. Cricket joins the two countries as it is in our blood.”

PCB Chairman also expressed the excitement surrounding the historic tour. Ramiz Raja declared this series as a special occasion for the fans of both countries. He promised that PCB will make flawless arrangements to facilitate the fans coming over from England to enjoy the series.

According to reports, along with many other English fans, England’s famous fan club, Barmy Army, will also tour Pakistan to witness the series.

Ramiz Raja said the cricket will be at the forefront with England’s tour to offer 7 T20Is and 3 Tests while PCB will try its best to serve the visiting fans and cricket experts. PCB Chairman added that the dates for the historic tour will be revealed soon and the festivities surrounding the event will begin right after the announcement.

Ramiz Raja also hoped that the series will feature exciting cricket with England’s new management and Pakistan’s now balanced outfit.

The tour holds primary importance for Pakistan cricket as England are set to play in Pakistan after a long break of 17 years.