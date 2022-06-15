PM Shehbaz Takes Notice of Delay in Printing of Textbooks

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has taken notice of the delay in the printing of textbooks caused by the incompetence of the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB).

According to details, the premier has ordered Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, to present a detailed report about the reasons behind the delay in the delivery of textbooks.

PM Shehbaz has also directed the Education Minister to take strict departmental action against all those involved in delaying the printing of textbooks for millions of students.

He has also ordered the Education Minister to start the delivery of the textbooks to the students at the earliest and take necessary measures to prevent a similar situation in the future.

Last month, it was reported that more than three million students entered the new academic year without receiving textbooks, forcing them to complete summer vacation homework without textbooks.

PTCB delayed the printing and delivery of textbooks due to several management issues. It is expected to deliver the textbooks in August. Till then, students will have to suffer due to PTCB’s incompetence.