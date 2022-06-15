AIOU Announces Schedule for Mandatory Online Workshops

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has revealed the schedule for the online workshops for the Spring semester of 2022 for BS, B.Ed. and Associate Degree programs.

According to the details, the online workshops will start on 27 June, Monday. The online workshops are mandatory for the students and all enrolled students are required to attend them.

ALSO READ PSEB Initiates Tech Marketing Program for Achieving $10 Billion Export in 5 Years

The schedule for the online workshops can be viewed on AIOU’s website. Students can view the details of their workshops by entering their registration numbers or IDs.

AIOU has also sent the details about the workshops to all enrolled students in text messages. The message includes the username and password for logging in to the online workshops.

ALSO READ Babar Azam Receives His ODI and T20I Team of the Year Caps

In case any student has not received the message, they can contact the nearest regional AIOU center to obtain the username and password for online workshops.

Earlier this month, AIOU had announced the results of the exams of Matric, FA, BA, B.Ed, BS, and Associate Degree programs held during the Spring and Autumn semesters of 2021. The results are available on the online portal of AIOU.