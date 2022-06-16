Rashid Latif Wants Haris Sohail to Play for Pakistan Again

Former wicket-keeper, Rashid Latif, has expressed his surprise over the exclusion of Hairs Sohail saying he cannot be overlooked as he is a technically sound batter and has the ability to score outside the home conditions.

While speaking about the exclusion of some deserving players from the squad for the recently concluded series, he said, “Pakistan missed Haris Sohail. He is a technically sound batter who can score on away pitches too.”

The stylish batter has not participated in competitive cricket since being involved in a physical altercation during the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy despite his decent batting record.

The former Test cricketer said Haris has fitness issues, however, he adds value to the team. Rashid went on to say that while he has made mistakes in the past, he is still capable of playing for Pakistan.

“Haris Sohail had injury issues but PCB cannot sideline such a player. Haris might have made mistakes but the time is not over yet. Haris Sohail can still play for Pakistan.”

Recently, Chief Selector, Mohammad Wasim, had surprisingly called Haris Sohail along with other senior players for fitness tests at the National High-Performance Centre in response to social media trends.

The left-handed batter has a strong track record against SENA teams. He has a 66.40 average against Australia, 89.00 against South Africa, 50.50 against New Zealand, and 34.50 against England in ODI cricket.

Overall, the middle-order batter has played 42 ODI matches so far and has scored 1685 runs at an average of 46.80 including 2 centuries and 14 fifties. He has also represented Pakistan in two mega-events, scoring 375 runs in 11 innings.