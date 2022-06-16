Australia Thanks PCB for Getting Rid of ‘Abnormal Odors and Rats’ in Team Hotel

Cricket Australia (CA) has expressed its gratitude to the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for taking great care of their team during the month-long tour.

Cricket Australia revealed in an official letter to the PCB that the Australians were treated extremely well from the moment they arrived in Pakistan and that the host country kept all of its promises.

“From the moment we arrived on the ground in Islamabad we were incredibly well looked after. Everything that had been promised was delivered to an amazing level of detail and thoroughness,” it added.

Team Australia toured Pakistan in March this year for three Tests, the same number of ODIs, and a one-off T20 international. The visitors won the Test series 1-0, while the hosts won the ODI series 2-1. Australia also clinched the T20I series.

While mentioning a funny incident in the letter, CA thanked Pakistan for getting rid of rats at the hotel, providing a safe and comfortable environment, and resolving an unexpected issue upon their arrival.

“When we arrived at the hotel in Karachi and there were numerous issues such as rats in rooms, abnormal odors, and a range of issues that were unexpected. You [PCB] and your team quickly worked to correct the majority of these problems and within 48 hours we were satisfied that all changes made enabled a safe and comfortable stay.”

The Australian cricket board further added that they eagerly anticipate visiting Pakistan in the future.

“We truly look forward to dealing with you in the future and are genuinely grateful for the outstanding role that you played as the logistics and operations manager for our tour,” the letter concluded.