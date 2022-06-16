Samsung to Launch a Cheaper Galaxy S21 FE Soon

Samsung’s Fan Edition (FE) phones are quite popular for being affordable versions of flagship Galaxy S devices. The FE series started with the Galaxy S20 FE and this year we got the Galaxy S21 FE.

Now it seems that the Galaxy S21 FE is about to get an even cheaper model as per a new report from Galaxy Club. The report says that Samsung is planning to launch a 4G version of the phone that will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G.

The 5G version goes with the model number SM-G990B, but folks at Galaxy Club managed to uncover a phone tagged with SM-G990B2 which is currently in the works with its own separate firmware. This model number was recently certified by the Bluetooth SIG with support for Bluetooth 5.2.

Multiple listings in Scandinavian online stores, as well as stores in Belgium and Netherlands, have revealed that the phone will be powered by the Snapdragon 720G. This chip was used on the Galaxy A52 and multiple Redmi devices. It is much weaker than the Snapdragon 888 found on the Galaxy S21 5G, which means that it’s going to be a cheaper phone.

It is unclear whether there will be other hardware differences onboard.