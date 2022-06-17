Couple Goes Viral for Saving Teenage Boy Who Drowned in Naltar Lake [Video]

People visit tourist spots to get away from their everyday lives for a while and make unforgettable memories. However, a husband and wife’s visit up north turned unforgettable for an entirely different reason.
According to details, a couple hailing from Multan was visiting Naltar Valley, a valley situated near Gilgit, when fellow tourists and locals noticed a teenager drowning in Naltar Lake.
Although the locals managed to successfully pull the teenage boy out of the lake, he did not have a heartbeat and was unconscious as the water had gone into his lungs.
This is where the couple stepped in and started administering cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), a lifesaving technique that helps to keep the flow of blood and oxygen in the body when heart and breathing stop.
Here is the video:
The husband, who has been identified as Israr Hashmi, gave mouth-to-mouth breaths to the boy while the wife, who has been identified as Dr. Qurat-ul-ain Hashmi, performed chest compressions to save his life.
In less than a minute, the boy gained consciousness. The people witnessing the event lauded the couple for saving the teenager’s life. The boy was later shifted to a nearby healthcare facility for a follow-up examination.
Social media users are lauding the efforts of the couple for saving the life of the young boy as some urge life-saving techniques to be made an essential part of the curriculum taught at educational institutes.