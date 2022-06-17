Karachi Traffic Police Launches Free Car Repair Service for Citizens

Karachi Traffic Police has introduced a free vehicle repairing service for the people. A news report claims that the DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz has initiated this service to keep the traffic rolling smoothly amid the monsoon season.

For this purpose, the department has rolled out 26 patrol cars that carry basic maintenance equipment to fix minor faults in cars. The department has placed these patrol cars on main thoroughfares such as Shahrah-e-Faisal, University Road, and other areas.

The special patrol cars will offer services such as:

Fixing punctured tires and

Reinflating deflated tires

Towing a car

Jump-starting a car

Extinguishing car fires

Refueling cars and bikes that have run out of fuel (enough to make it to the next petrol station)

Offering some other basic fixes

The Madadgar 15 division has also launched the same service for the citizens of Karachi amid the monsoon season, which is notorious in the city of lights for troubling motorists on a regular basis.