More Than 50 Customs Officers Fail to Declare Assets

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has revealed that 57 officers of BS-17 of the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS) have not declared their assets for years including two officers who have not submitted their asset reports for the past 12 years.

FBR has issued instructions to a total of 72 officers of BS-17 who will be considered for promotion in BS-18 in the upcoming meeting of the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) to submit their Performance Evaluation Reports (PERs) and Asset Declaration (AD) report up to June 22, 2022.

According to the record, one officer of BS-17 of PCS has not submitted his PER since 2011 and Asset Declaration since 2010. Another officer of BS-17 has not submitted his PER since 2015 and Asset Declaration since 2010.

It is pertinent to mention here that every officer is required to submit the Performance Evaluation Report and Asset Declaration annually, as per service rules. Out of the total of 72 officers of BS-17 who are in line for a promotion, only seven have submitted their PERs, and just 13 submitted AD reports regularly.

Completion of PERs and submission of Declaration of Assets are the pre-requisites for promotion to selection grades under Civil Servants Promotion (BS-18 to BS-21) Rules, 2019.