Pakistan Keen to Boost Economic Ties with China: Sanjrani

Senate Chairman, Sadiq Sanjrani, says the government is keen to expand economic ties with China to eventually enhance both countries’ people-to-people contacts.

He said this in a meeting with a five-member delegation of Chinese investors in Islamabad and added that business partnership and investment will help to bring the people of both countries closer.

ALSO READ Pakistan Completes 26 CPEC Projects Worth $17 Billion

The Chairman Senate said Pakistan attaches great importance to Beijing’s role in global and regional affairs. He said Balochistan is rich in natural resources and Chinese investors should look forward to the opportunities to invest in various sectors across the province.

Sanjrani and the delegation also discussed matters of mutual interest, including bilateral relations, investment, and China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, and both sides agreed to continue to enhance the bilateral relations.