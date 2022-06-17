Pakistan on Course to Exit FATF’s Grey List

The Pakistani authorities attending the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) review meeting stated that it is highly likely that Pakistan will exit the grey list.

The Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Hina Rabbani Khar, led the Pakistani delegation.

Khar is well aware of the country’s economic situation, and the delegation believes that Pakistan is on course to exit the FATF’s notorious grey list.

The #FATF Plenary Meetings r continuing in Berlin. FATF will issue a Public Statement after conclusion of the meetings tonight. Prejudging the outcome or speculative reporting could and should be avoided.

GOP has arranged a media briefing at MOFA on Saturday morning on this issue — Hina R Khar (@HinaRKhar) June 17, 2022

The FATF has acknowledged Pakistan’s claim of fulfilling and implementing all 27 of its actionable recommendations. As per the attendees, the FATF commended efforts made by Pakistan to exit the list.

In light of this review, Pakistan will submit its detailed progress report in the first week of July for the FATF to review.

The FATF team will make onsite visits to Pakistan in the last week of July. These visits will be to particular departments and to conduct interviews with the officers. Similarly, the onsite inspection team will submit a report to the FATF, based on which it will announce the decision of either keeping or removing Pakistan from its grey list.