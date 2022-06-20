Pakistan Produced Over 12 Million Phones in First 5 Months of 2022

Local manufacturing plants manufactured/assembled 12.41 million phones during the first five months (January-May) 2022, as compared to 0.94 million imported commercially, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Local manufacturers manufactured/assembled 2.69 million mobile phone handsets in May. These manufactured/assembled mobile phone handsets stood at 24.66 million during the calendar year 2021 as compared to 13.05 million in 2020, indicating an 88 percent increase.

The commercial imports of mobile phone handsets stood at 10.26 million in 2021 compared to 24.51 million in 2020, as per the PTA’s official data. The 12.41 million locally manufactured/assembled mobile phone handsets include 6.99 million 2G and 5.42 million smartphones. Furthermore, 53 percent of mobile devices are smartphones and 47 percent are 2G on the Pakistan network, according to the data.

However, despite the increase in the local production of mobile phones, Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.946 billion during the first eleven months (July-May) of 2021-22 as compared to $1.860 billion during the same period last year, registering a growth of 4.62 percent despite the increase in local manufacturing, as noted by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The PBS data showed that on a month-on-month basis, the imports of mobile phones into Pakistan decreased by 35.54 percent during May 2022 and remained at $137.213 million when compared to $212.881 million imported in April 2022.

On a year-on-year basis, mobile phones had a 21.82 percent negative growth when compared to $175.501 million in May 2021.