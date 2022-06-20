Qatar’s Hamad International Wins World’s Best Airport Award Again

By Haroon Hayder | Published Jun 20, 2022 | 4:51 pm

Qatar’s Hamad International Airport has once again won the award for the World’s Best Airport at the World Airport Awards held by Skytrax, a UK-based consultancy firm that runs an airline, airport review, and ranking platform.

Regarded as the Oscars of the airport industry, the 2022 World Airport Awards were organized at the Passenger Terminal Expo, the world’s largest annual airport exhibition, in Paris.

ALSO READ

Speaking in this regard, Badr Mohammed Al-Meer, Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Hamad International Airport, said that he is thrilled that Qatar’s main gateway to the world has been named the best global airport.

Edward Plaisted, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Skytrax, lauded the contribution of the management, staff, and stakeholders of Hamad International Airport towards achieving this award for the second year in a row.

ALSO READ

Skytrax’s World Airport Awards serve as a benchmark for the global airport industry. To finalize the awards, Skytrax assesses the customer services and facilities of more than 550 airports.

Let’s have a look at the top 10 airports.

Airport City Country Rank
Hamad International Airport Doha Qatar 1st
Haneda International Airport Tokyo Japan 2nd
Changi Airport Changi Singapore 3rd
Narita International Airport Tokyo Japan 4th
Incheon International Airport Incheon South Korea 5th
Charles de Gaulle Airport Paris France 6th
Munich International Airport Munich Germany 7th
Istanbul International Airport Istanbul Turkey 8th
Zurich International Airport Zurich Switzerland 9th
Kansai International Airport Osaka Japan 10th

 

Also Read

Haroon Hayder

close
>