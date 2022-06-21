KP to Move Tourist Vehicles in Convoys to Ensure Safety

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will move vehicles in convoys to ensure the safety of tourists traveling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.

District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Tariq said that this step is a part of “precautionary measures for the safety of tourists and passengers traveling through the MNJ road in Kaghan Valley.” He added that the tourist vehicles will conjoin at Barawai and another point after 5 pm. From there, the convoy will continue through Babusar Top to Diamer.

He said that the police force is currently conducting a search and strike operation in the aforementioned areas. Tariq highlighted that the purpose of this operation is to eradicate the possibility of burglary or other dangers to tourists.

He stated: