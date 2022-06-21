KP to Move Tourist Vehicles in Convoys to Ensure Safety

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will move vehicles in convoys to ensure the safety of tourists traveling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan via the Mansehra-Naran-Jalkhad road.
District Police Officer (DPO) Irfan Tariq said that this step is a part of “precautionary measures for the safety of tourists and passengers traveling through the MNJ road in Kaghan Valley.” He added that the tourist vehicles will conjoin at Barawai and another point after 5 pm. From there, the convoy will continue through Babusar Top to Diamer.
He said that the police force is currently conducting a search and strike operation in the aforementioned areas. Tariq highlighted that the purpose of this operation is to eradicate the possibility of burglary or other dangers to tourists.
He stated:
We have also attached the tourists traveling to the Dodipat Sar lake with weather conditions as it is a dangerous mountainous track to reach there by foot or through horses and ponies and if the weather goes inclement, it could trigger any mishap for them.