Statues on Highways Are a Safety Hazard: Traffic Engineering Bureau

Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB) has raised concerns over the construction of monuments and statues on the highspeed roads of Karachi.

A senior official from TEB told Express Tribune (ET) that making the highways signal-free has led to the removal of some structures, while others still remain on the roads. He stated that these structures compromise road safety by acting as obstructions and blind spots.

The official added that most monuments have been built without TEB’s consent. He stated that:

If any consultation is ever sought, the TEB warns the concerned authorities not to build these structures at the main intersections. If it is necessary to build a monument, it should be on the side of the road, its height should not exceed three feet and its design should be approved by the bureau.

He added that most of the monuments and statues do not fulfill any of the aforementioned parameters and that if they had been brought to TEB’s attention, they wouldn’t have been built in the first place.

ET’s survey report highlights the following locations:

Arts Council Chowrangi

Fawara Chowk

Haqqani Chowk

Amreli Street

Kishti Chowk Lyari

Cheel Chowk Lyari

Pakistan Chowk

Aath Chowk Lyari

Miran Naka

Spencer Eye Hospital

Teen Talwar Intersection

Do Talwar Intersection

Sunset Boulevard

Korangi Road

Akhtar Colony

Industrial Area Road

Brooks Chowrangi

Chamra Chowrangi

Beeta Chowrangi

8 Hazar Korangi Road

Sehba Akhtar Road Gulshan Iqbal

Muhammad Ali Society Road

Power House Chowrangi North Karachi

Water Pump

Landi Kotal Road

Zia-ud-Din Hospital Chowrangi

Sir Syed College

Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road

Mukka Chowk Azizabad

District Municipal Corporation East’s Administrator Rehmat Sheikh told ET that TEB has no jurisdiction over the demolishment of these structures and that the proper authorities will address the problem.