Statues on Highways Are a Safety Hazard: Traffic Engineering Bureau

Traffic Engineering Bureau (TEB) has raised concerns over the construction of monuments and statues on the highspeed roads of Karachi.
A senior official from TEB told Express Tribune (ET) that making the highways signal-free has led to the removal of some structures, while others still remain on the roads. He stated that these structures compromise road safety by acting as obstructions and blind spots.
The official added that most monuments have been built without TEB’s consent. He stated that:
If any consultation is ever sought, the TEB warns the concerned authorities not to build these structures at the main intersections. If it is necessary to build a monument, it should be on the side of the road, its height should not exceed three feet and its design should be approved by the bureau.
He added that most of the monuments and statues do not fulfill any of the aforementioned parameters and that if they had been brought to TEB’s attention, they wouldn’t have been built in the first place.
ET’s survey report highlights the following locations:
- Arts Council Chowrangi
- Fawara Chowk
- Haqqani Chowk
- Amreli Street
- Kishti Chowk Lyari
- Cheel Chowk Lyari
- Pakistan Chowk
- Aath Chowk Lyari
- Miran Naka
- Spencer Eye Hospital
- Teen Talwar Intersection
- Do Talwar Intersection
- Sunset Boulevard
- Korangi Road
- Akhtar Colony
- Industrial Area Road
- Brooks Chowrangi
- Chamra Chowrangi
- Beeta Chowrangi
- 8 Hazar Korangi Road
- Sehba Akhtar Road Gulshan Iqbal
- Muhammad Ali Society Road
- Power House Chowrangi North Karachi
- Water Pump
- Landi Kotal Road
- Zia-ud-Din Hospital Chowrangi
- Sir Syed College
- Nawab Siddique Ali Khan Road
- Mukka Chowk Azizabad
District Municipal Corporation East’s Administrator Rehmat Sheikh told ET that TEB has no jurisdiction over the demolishment of these structures and that the proper authorities will address the problem.