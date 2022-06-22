Cut-off Yield on Fixed Rate PIBs Down by up to 3 BPS

The cut-off yields on the fixed-rate Pakistan Investment Bonds (PIBs) were down by 1-3 basis points (bps) in the auction of the paper on Wednesday.

According to the data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the government raised Rs. 155 billion against a target of Rs. 150 billion.

The government raised Rs. 8 billion against a targeted amount of Rs. 50 billion for the three-year paper. Against the five-year paper, the government raised Rs. 101 billion against a target of Rs. 50 billion.

Moreover, it raised Rs. 46 billion against a target of Rs. 30 billion through the 10-year bond during the auction.

The government rejected all the bids received for the 15-year paper. The 20-year and 30-year papers did not attract any bids.