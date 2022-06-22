Fawad Abdul Kader Announced as Country Manager of Paymob Pakistan

Paymob, a leading Egyptian payment solutions facilitator, has announced the appointment of Fawad Abdul Kader as the Country Head for their Pakistan operations, effective April 2022.

Kader is a fintech project specialist with extensive knowledge and implementation experience in the financial services industry. He has played a key strategic role in the development and deployment of financial services solutions for various financial institutions across Pakistan.

Omar El-Gammal, SVP Global Business Development Paymob (Egypt), remarked, “Paymob is very excited to have Fawad lead the operations in Pakistan. His diverse experience in fin-tech project implementation in the country is key to unlocking the right strategy for market expansion.”

More recently, Kader served as the Head of Digital Financial Services at NIFT and helped establish an aggregated domestic payment gateway under the brand name NIFT ePay.

During this time, he spearheaded the introduction of an aggregated account-based direct debit service along with card- and wallet-based payments for online businesses.

Kader has previously served as a consultant for National Savings Digitization Project with Alvarez & Marsal (A&M) for a project funded by Karandaaz. He has also served as a Business Unit Head for numerous premier banking institutions in Pakistan, including Bank Alfalah and MCB.

Throughout his professional journey, he has been a key player in developing and executing strategies aimed at facilitating the fintech and digital payment ecosystem in Pakistan.

Kader joined Paymob in April of 2022 as the Country Manager of Paymob Pakistan. At the announcement, he stated, “As an advocate and facilitator of fin-tech infrastructure networks, I am very excited to start this new journey at Paymob Pakistan.”

“Their omnichannel payment system, diverse product suite, and aggressive market strategy coupled with their ties in the international market and their mission to facilitate merchants everywhere are key elements of their success. I look forward to utilizing Paymob’s successful experience to empower 100,000 merchants by 2024 all across Pakistan working closely with my team,” he added.

Paymob is the leading MENAP digital payments enabler that builds payments infrastructure technologies empowering businesses and merchants of all sizes with access to financial services.

Paymob is bridging the financial inclusion gap in the region by enabling businesses to benefit from the power of its unified commerce solution. Paymob chose to invest in the Pakistani market as it sees a significant opportunity for increasing its internet GDP.

Pakistan has a population of over 220 million, with more than 5 million retail outlets and MSME businesses across its cities that use just over 80,000 POS terminals, and less than 3,000 e-commerce gateways, meaning it is “perfectly suited” to Paymob’s ability to bridge the digital financial gap and meets the company’s criteria and strategy to expand further across MENAP, and globally.

Paymob aims to create a positive impact on the Pakistani ecosystem by empowering MSMEs across all Pakistani cities with online and face-to-face digital financial solutions to manage and grow their businesses.

Paymob’s advanced technology offers instant onboarding features for the first time in Pakistan using products such as Payment Gateways, POS, and Soft POS.