Govt to Launch Special Technology Zones in Sindh

A high-level delegation of the Special Technology Zones Authority (STZA), led by Chairman Amer Hashmi, visited the Sindh Secretariat in Karachi, where they held a working meeting with a delegation of the Sindh Secretariat.

The Chairman STZA explained how the authority is implementing its national roll-out plan, under which Special Technology Zones (STZs) are being developed across the country, where numerous opportunities will be created for Pakistan’s burgeoning technology industry to thrive under international benchmarks.

He further elaborated that STZA was making efforts to support the technology industry at the grassroots level by offering globally competitive incentives to the small, medium, and large-scale technology organizations as well as enabling the rapidly growing freelancers’ market in Pakistan.

Javaid Iqbal, the Chief Commercial Officer of STZA presented the Innovation Clusters Strategy, under which high potential technology clusters across the country would offer incentives and regulatory support.

Furthermore, the STZA also briefed about recent technology investment potential in Sindh province.

The Sindh Secretariat leadership lauded the initiatives taken by STZA and expressed their full support and commitment to closely collaborating with STZA to pursue programs and initiatives for the fast-paced growth of the technology sector in Sindh.

The Chairman STZA thanked the Sindh Secretariat for their support for these initiatives and stated that the collaboration of government, academia, and industry, will foster innovation, and provide opportunities for the youth in the Sindh technology ecosystem. He also pledged STZA’s resolute support for launching Special Technology Zones in Sindh and expressed his desire to work closely with all stakeholders to achieve this objective.

The Sindh Secretariat delegation was led by Dr Sohail Rajput the Chief Secretary of Sindh, including Asif Ikram Secretary of Information, Science and Technology, and Special Assistant to the CM on IT Tanzeela Umi Habiba.