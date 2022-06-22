Pakistan and IMF Strike Deal Over Bailout Revival

In a major breakthrough, Pakistan on Tuesday reached an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on the budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23. The breakthrough was reached after Pakistan agreed to a number of stern conditions including the gradual increase in petroleum levy up to Rs. 50 per liter.

The discussions progressed swiftly late on Tuesday during a meeting between the IMF staff mission and the Pakistani authorities, led by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail.

“Discussions between the IMF staff and the authorities on policies to strengthen macroeconomic stability in the coming year continue, and important progress has been made over the FY23 budget,” the IMF Resident Representative in Pakistan, Esther Perez Ruiz said in a statement.

In addition to imposing the petroleum levy, the government has also agreed on a number of other demands of the international lender. The Federal Board of Revenue’s tax target has been revised upwards from Rs. 7 trillion proposed in the budget.

It is pertinent to mention here that IMF had asked Pakistan to bring changes to the new income tax slabs for the salaried class under budget FY23.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) hit a new all-time low against the US Dollar (USD) and closed at Rs. 211.48 on Tuesday. Since the arrival of the new government on 11 April, the greenback is up by Rs. 29.13 against the PKR.

The precarious condition of the country’s foreign reserves also forced the central bank to issue a statement to deny rumours implying that the reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP have dried up.

On June 10, the foreign currency reserves held by the SBP were recorded at $8.985 billion, down $241 million. The central bank reserves are currently at their lowest level since November 22, 2019.