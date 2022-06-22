HEC to Announce Winner of Best University Teacher Award Tomorrow

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is set to announce the winner of the ‘Best University Teacher Award’ on 23 June, Thursday.

According to the details, the event will be held at the auditorium of the HEC’s Headquarters in Islamabad’s H-9 sector. Federal Education Minister, Rana Tanveer Hussain, will grace the event as chief guest.

The Best University Teacher Award was established in 2003 with the aim to recognize outstanding teachers as well as incentivize them to further enhance their teaching skills.

The final selection for the award is made not only on the basis of excellence and effectiveness in teaching but also on the academic qualifications, experience, and popularity of teachers.

All faculty members, including those on TTS, BPS, or long-term contracts, at both public and private sector universities and Diploma Awarding Institutes (DAIs) recognized by the HEC, can apply for the Best University Teacher Award.

The Best University Teacher Award consists of a cash prize of Rs. 1 million as well as a certificate of recognition. Besides, the best teacher of each university gets a cash prize of Rs. 200,000 along with a certificate of recognition.