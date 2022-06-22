Microsoft’s Campus Connect Day Held to Increase Collaboration Between HEIs

Microsoft Pakistan organized the Campus Connect Day 2022, an Education Transformation Framework (ETF) Initiative that is taken to attain its goal of seamless knowledge transfer through digitalizing the education system and transforming the learning practices of higher institutions across Pakistan.

The event was held hybrid and attended by hundreds of academicians, Vice-Chancellors of different universities, faculties, and government officials in both the public and private landscape.

It’s worth mentioning here that for over 12 years, Microsoft has been engaging with the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and institutions across Pakistan to help transform Education through the power of technology, and this year again, the engagements are built upon the 4 key pillars of the Microsoft ETF Initiative: Student Success, Academic Research, Secure and Connected Campus & Teaching and Learning.

The core objective of this hybrid blended event was to share the programs offered and delivered as part of the ETF and showcase the country’s top educational institutions that are diligently learning and implementing Microsoft technologies as well as how Microsoft is supporting the institutions in leveraging Microsoft’s customized products and services to digitize their core functions.

Microsoft classroom features such as “Microsoft teams” that can help students, faculty, and staff to collaborate digitally. The benefits of other useful tools and platforms such as Microsoft Azure in education and academic research – a powerful tool to improve services and reduce overheads at the same time.

The event successfully also brought under discussion ways to engage students in a hybrid model environment, access to appropriate devices and learning platforms, technology integration and student well-being, and the impact of continuous professional learning on educators.

The event was attended by Vice-Chancellors and leaders of education across Pakistan including Executive Director, HEC, Dr. Shaista Sohail, Microsoft Country Education Lead, Jibran Jamshed, and DG IT Nazeer Hussain.

Dr. Shaista Sohail graced the event by joining as a Chief Guest. While expressing her thoughts she said that the “education sector is the backbone of any economy and since we know Microsoft is genuinely striving here in Pakistan for a great cause, we assure our absolute support in unleashing the true potential of technology in Pakistan.”

ALSO READ Senior Indian Official Leaks Nuclear Missile Data to Alleged Pakistani Female Spy

Jibran Jamshad said, “The last couple of years made us realize the massive impact of technology in our lives and the Education industry is no exception. The use of technology is equally needed for the public and private institutions and at the federal or provincial level. By driving customers through a cloud-first journey and modernizing their data centers/operations, gearing up students for future-ready skills through Microsoft certifications, modernizing classroom practices via hybrid learning, and automating the back office through Dynamics 365 ERP and campus management system, we are trying not only to transform the system according to the need of the hour but also increasing efficiency and productivity.”

Nazeer Hussain also shared his thoughts and said that “HEC is happy to extend our partnership to Microsoft, both to enhance the technological capacity of educational institutes and to address the challenges posed during the pandemic as well as the emerging post-pandemic situation. Microsoft has been a key partner in the transformation of Pakistan’s education system through the provision of cutting-edge IT solutions. During these challenging times, Microsoft has beefed up its support for remote learning platforms like Teams among others. We count on Microsoft’s continued support and innovative solutions to benefit students, faculty members, and educational administrators and enable Pakistan to compete with stakeholders in the international academic community.”