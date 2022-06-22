Ehsaas Program is the Best Anti-Poverty Initiative in the World: Stanford University

The Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies (FSIIS) at Stanford University has declared Ehsaas Program as the global benchmark for the foundation of a developmental welfare state.

According to a working paper titled “Frameworks for a Developmental Welfare State: Lessons From Pakistan’s Ehsaas Program,” Ehsaas Program is a world-leading anti-poverty effort to uplift the most vulnerable citizens.

ALSO READ Senior Indian Official Leaks Nuclear Missile Data to Alleged Pakistani Female Spy

The Pakistani government led by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) launched the Ehsaas Program in 2018. The program envisions a holistic and integrated response to tackle the poverty in the country.

A number of services are provided under Ehsaas Program. Some of these services include unconditional cash transfer, targeted subsidies, and increased health and nutritional coverage.

ALSO READ Pakistan Received $184 Billion in Foreign Debt and Aid Over 70 Years

Ehsaas Program offers lessons in policy, programmatic, and implementation of reforms for policymakers around the world as they can learn the importance of good leadership, building strong institutions, effectively using data and technology, and adopting an integrated and inclusive approach to tackle poverty.

While the services of the Ehsaas Program are impactful, transparent, and efficient, it is also helping in bridging the gap between the state and its citizens, the working paper concluded.