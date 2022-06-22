Senior Indian Official Leaks Nuclear Missile Data to Alleged Pakistani Female Spy

A senior Indian defense official has been arrested for leaking sensitive information about the country’s nuclear-capable ballistic missiles to an alleged Pakistani female spy whom he met on a social networking platform.

According to Indian media reports, Mallikarjuna Reddy is the name of the arrested individual. He had been working in the Advanced Naval System Program at the Defence Research and Development Laboratory (DRDL) in Hyderabad since 2018.

In an official statement, Hyderabad Police said that they received a complaint from the DRDL, claiming that Mallikarjuna had disclosed sensitive information about India’s nuclear ballistic missiles to an alleged female spy of Pakistan.

Acting on the complaint, the Hyderabad Police arrested Mallikarjuna from his home. The police also seized mobile phones, laptops, and official paperwork from his residence.

During the preliminary investigation, Mallikarjuna revealed that a woman befriended him on Facebook a couple of months ago. She promised to marry him in exchange for the details about Agni and K-series missiles.

Mallikarjuna disclosed that he shared the details about the K-4 missile with an effective range of 3,500 km, K-5 with a 6,000 km range, and K-15 with a 1,500 km range. He said that he was able to get highly sensitive information so easily because his job duties also included visits to different defense manufacturing facilities all over the country to review the progress of various projects.