Proton Announces Another Massive Price Hike for Saga and X70

Al-Haj Automotive has taken the lead in the latest price hike movement by increasing the prices of Proton Saga and X70. Prior to this, Proton increased the prices of both vehicles twice in 2022.

Effective immediately, the new prices of Saga and X70 variants are as follows:

Model Old Price (Rs.) Revised Price (Rs.) Increase (Rs.) Saga Standard Manual 2,349,000 2,579,000 230,000 Saga Standard Automatic 2,499,000 2,729,000 230,000 Saga ACE Automatic 2,619,000 2,849,000 230,000 X70 Executive AWD 5,400,000 6,050,000 650,000 X70 Premium FWD 5,750,000 6,400,000 650,000

Al-Haj has possibly created a new wave of price hikes that will soon include similar announcements from other automakers. Proton is already struggling to gain momentum in the Pakistani market, having sold just over 400 units last month.

Industry sources told ProPakistani that Proton will likely sell 700+ cars in June, now that Al-Haj has started full-scale local assembly. The company has several orders backlogged due to supply issues, but will likely churn out promising sales numbers in the coming days.

With the current situation pertaining to fuel prices, Proton’s rise in sales might be short-lived.