Hyundai and Michelin to Develop Special Tires for Electric Cars

Automakers and other relevant industries are forming alliances to expedite EV normalization across the globe. In a relevant development, Hyundai Motor Group has teamed up with Michelin to develop tires specialized for electric vehicles (EVs) in an effort to expand its EV development operations.

Hyundai and Michelin seek to conceive new tire designs and materials that enable optimal performance and less rolling resistance. They reckon that normal tires are less compatible with EVs due to the added weight of their battery packs.

During the three-year collaboration, both companies will also develop a system that will monitor data on tire wear under varying circumstances. Michelin already specializes in making tires dedicated to EVs such as Hyundai Ioniq 5, Kia EV6, as well as for the entire Tesla lineup.

Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are accelerating their EV development efforts. The group plans to have a total of 31 EV new EV models and achieve combined annual sales of 3.23 million units by 2030.